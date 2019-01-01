QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
1.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
414.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Clean Coal Technologies Inc is a US-based coal technology company engaged in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. It owns patented technology that uses controlled heat to extract and capture pollutants and moisture from low-rank coal, transforming it into a cleaner-burning, more energy-efficient fuel before combustion. The company's developed processes in its intellectual property portfolio comprise Pristine, which is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a high-efficiency, cleaner thermal coal; Pristine-M, which is a low-cost coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate 100% of the volatile matter in the feed coal and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.


Clean Coal Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clean Coal Technologies (CCTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clean Coal Technologies (OTCPK: CCTC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Clean Coal Technologies's (CCTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clean Coal Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Clean Coal Technologies (CCTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Clean Coal Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Clean Coal Technologies (CCTC)?

A

The stock price for Clean Coal Technologies (OTCPK: CCTC) is $0.0039 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Clean Coal Technologies (CCTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clean Coal Technologies.

Q

When is Clean Coal Technologies (OTCPK:CCTC) reporting earnings?

A

Clean Coal Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Clean Coal Technologies (CCTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clean Coal Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Clean Coal Technologies (CCTC) operate in?

A

Clean Coal Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.