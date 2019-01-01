QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.57 - 0.57
Mkt Cap
40.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
70.8M
Outstanding
Canada Computational Unlimited Corp operates a carbon-neutral bitcoin mining center with a contract of 20 MW of stable, eco-friendly energy. The company's high-density calculation centers are built for high-grade cryptocurrency mining, AI data processing, and fintech infrastructure. Since its inception, the company has pursued a vision of environmental stewardship throughout the mining process. The excess supply of renewable energy in the province of Quebec has made this endeavor feasible and a great base for growth.

Canada Computational Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canada Computational (CCPUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canada Computational (OTCPK: CCPUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Canada Computational's (CCPUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canada Computational.

Q

What is the target price for Canada Computational (CCPUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canada Computational

Q

Current Stock Price for Canada Computational (CCPUF)?

A

The stock price for Canada Computational (OTCPK: CCPUF) is $0.5659 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:30:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canada Computational (CCPUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canada Computational.

Q

When is Canada Computational (OTCPK:CCPUF) reporting earnings?

A

Canada Computational does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canada Computational (CCPUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canada Computational.

Q

What sector and industry does Canada Computational (CCPUF) operate in?

A

Canada Computational is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.