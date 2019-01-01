ñol

China Coal Energy
(OTCPK:CCOZF)
0.9272
0.1644[21.56%]
At close: May 27
0.93
0.0028[0.30%]
After Hours: 7:19AM EDT
Day High/Low0.93 - 0.95
52 Week High/Low0.52 - 0.95
Open / Close0.95 / 0.93
Float / Outstanding- / 13.3B
Vol / Avg.1.8K / 3.5K
Mkt Cap12.3B
P/E5.01
50d Avg. Price0.81
Div / Yield0.05/5.09%
Payout Ratio10.65
EPS0.51
Total Float-

China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

China Coal Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$61.7B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of China Coal Energy using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

China Coal Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is China Coal Energy (OTCPK:CCOZF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for China Coal Energy

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for China Coal Energy (OTCPK:CCOZF)?
A

There are no earnings for China Coal Energy

Q
What were China Coal Energy’s (OTCPK:CCOZF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for China Coal Energy

