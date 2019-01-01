QQQ
China Coal is China's second- largest producer of thermal coal and largest manufacturer of mining machinery. Listed in 2006, China Coal is 57% owned by China National Coal Group, which is wholly owned by the Chinese central government. The company's business mix--coal, chemicals, machinery and others--account for roughly 77%, 14%, and 9% of total revenue, respectively.

China Coal Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Coal Energy (CCOZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Coal Energy (OTCPK: CCOZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Coal Energy's (CCOZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Coal Energy.

Q

What is the target price for China Coal Energy (CCOZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Coal Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for China Coal Energy (CCOZF)?

A

The stock price for China Coal Energy (OTCPK: CCOZF) is $0.6337 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:53:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Coal Energy (CCOZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Coal Energy.

Q

When is China Coal Energy (OTCPK:CCOZF) reporting earnings?

A

China Coal Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Coal Energy (CCOZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Coal Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does China Coal Energy (CCOZF) operate in?

A

China Coal Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.