Canaccord Genuity Group Inc is an independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. The company is been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. It achieves this by generating value for its individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. Its international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.