CMC Materials
(NASDAQ:CCMP)
178.11
4.00[2.30%]
At close: May 27
178.11
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low175.57 - 178.5
52 Week High/Low119.19 - 197
Open / Close176.2 / 178.11
Float / Outstanding22.4M / 28.6M
Vol / Avg.165.7K / 387.9K
Mkt Cap5.1B
P/E46.26
50d Avg. Price179.22
Div / Yield1.84/1.03%
Payout Ratio47.79
EPS1.21
Total Float22.4M

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$0.00

Lowest Price Target1

$0.00

Consensus Price Target1

$99.25

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
00400

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • CL King
  • Mizuho
  • Citigroup
  • Seaport Global

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for CMC Materials

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

CMC Materials Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for CMC Materials (CCMP)?
A

The latest price target for CMC Materials (NASDAQ: CCMP) was reported by CL King on April 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting CCMP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for CMC Materials (CCMP)?
A

The latest analyst rating for CMC Materials (NASDAQ: CCMP) was provided by CL King, and CMC Materials downgraded their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for CMC Materials (CCMP)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CMC Materials, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CMC Materials was filed on April 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 7, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating CMC Materials (CCMP) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CMC Materials (CCMP) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price CMC Materials (CCMP) is trading at is $178.11, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

