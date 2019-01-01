CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CMC Materials
The latest price target for CMC Materials (NASDAQ: CCMP) was reported by CL King on April 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting CCMP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CMC Materials (NASDAQ: CCMP) was provided by CL King, and CMC Materials downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CMC Materials, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CMC Materials was filed on April 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CMC Materials (CCMP) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price CMC Materials (CCMP) is trading at is $178.11, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
