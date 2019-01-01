|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CCL Industries (OTCPK: CCLLF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for CCL Industries.
There is no analysis for CCL Industries
The stock price for CCL Industries (OTCPK: CCLLF) is $32.711352 last updated Thu May 28 2020 17:08:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.
CCL Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for CCL Industries.
CCL Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.