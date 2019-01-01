QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products. The Avery segment sells software, labels, tags, dividers, badges, and specialty card products under the Avery brand. The Checkpoint segment includes the manufacturing and selling of technology-driven, inventory management, and labeling solutions. And Innovia segment through which it manufactures specialty films. The majority of revenue comes from North America.

CCL Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CCL Industries (CCLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CCL Industries (OTCPK: CCLLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CCL Industries's (CCLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CCL Industries.

Q

What is the target price for CCL Industries (CCLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CCL Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for CCL Industries (CCLLF)?

A

The stock price for CCL Industries (OTCPK: CCLLF) is $32.711352 last updated Thu May 28 2020 17:08:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CCL Industries (CCLLF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is CCL Industries (OTCPK:CCLLF) reporting earnings?

A

CCL Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CCL Industries (CCLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CCL Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does CCL Industries (CCLLF) operate in?

A

CCL Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.