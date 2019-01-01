ñol

Cambridge Capital
(OTCEM:CCHI)
0.45
00
At close: Sep 20
2.00
1.55[344.44%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT

Cambridge Capital (OTC:CCHI), Dividends

Cambridge Capital issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Cambridge Capital generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 10, 2006
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Cambridge Capital Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Cambridge Capital (CCHI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cambridge Capital. The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.80 on May 23, 2006.

Q
What date did I need to own Cambridge Capital (CCHI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cambridge Capital (CCHI). The last dividend payout was on May 23, 2006 and was $2.80

Q
How much per share is the next Cambridge Capital (CCHI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cambridge Capital (CCHI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.80 on May 23, 2006

Q
What is the dividend yield for Cambridge Capital (OTCEM:CCHI)?
A

Cambridge Capital has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Cambridge Capital (CCHI) was $2.80 and was paid out next on May 23, 2006.

