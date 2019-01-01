QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Cambridge Capital Holdings Inc through its Canadian and United States subsidiaries, is active in mining operations and mineral exploration and; real estate investment and development.

Cambridge Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cambridge Capital (CCHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cambridge Capital (OTCEM: CCHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cambridge Capital's (CCHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cambridge Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Cambridge Capital (CCHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cambridge Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Cambridge Capital (CCHI)?

A

The stock price for Cambridge Capital (OTCEM: CCHI) is $0.45 last updated Mon Sep 20 2021 16:43:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cambridge Capital (CCHI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 23, 2006 to stockholders of record on May 24, 2006.

Q

When is Cambridge Capital (OTCEM:CCHI) reporting earnings?

A

Cambridge Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cambridge Capital (CCHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cambridge Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Cambridge Capital (CCHI) operate in?

A

Cambridge Capital is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.