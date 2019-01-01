QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
0.89/1.34%
52 Wk
56.35 - 72.85
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
38.66
Open
-
P/E
30.14
EPS
6.2
Shares
38.5M
Outstanding
CANCOM SE is a provider of IT infrastructure and IT services in Germany and Austria. Business operations of the company are carried out through Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the U.S.A. The company offers IT architecture, systems integration and managed services. The company managed its businesses in two segments: Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions of which the IT Solutions segment contributes a majority of total revenue. Cloud Solutions segment comprises the cloud and shared managed services business, including project related cloud hardware, software, and services business. IT Solutions offers comprehensive support for IT infrastructure and applications.

CANCOM Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CANCOM (CCCMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CANCOM (OTCGM: CCCMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CANCOM's (CCCMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CANCOM.

Q

What is the target price for CANCOM (CCCMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CANCOM

Q

Current Stock Price for CANCOM (CCCMF)?

A

The stock price for CANCOM (OTCGM: CCCMF) is $66.122679 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 18:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CANCOM (CCCMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CANCOM.

Q

When is CANCOM (OTCGM:CCCMF) reporting earnings?

A

CANCOM does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CANCOM (CCCMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CANCOM.

Q

What sector and industry does CANCOM (CCCMF) operate in?

A

CANCOM is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.