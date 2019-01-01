City Chic Collective Ltd is a retailer specialising in plus-size women's apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's brands include City Chic, Avenue, Evans, CCX, Hips & Curves, and Fox & Royal. The operating segments of the group are the Asia Pacific (APAC); the Americas; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). It derives key revenue from the APAC region which involves the current operations in Australia and New Zealand. Both regions are serviced by stores and website.