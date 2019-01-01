QQQ
Commencement Bancorp Inc is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary. It provides loan and deposit services to customers, who are predominately individuals and small and midsized businesses in western Washington. The company offers banking products and services such as savings and deposit accounts, personal and business loans, cash management services, online banking, credit cards, and investment services.

Commencement Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Commencement Bancorp (CBWA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Commencement Bancorp (OTCQX: CBWA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Commencement Bancorp's (CBWA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Commencement Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Commencement Bancorp (CBWA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Commencement Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Commencement Bancorp (CBWA)?

A

The stock price for Commencement Bancorp (OTCQX: CBWA) is $13.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:24:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Commencement Bancorp (CBWA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Commencement Bancorp.

Q

When is Commencement Bancorp (OTCQX:CBWA) reporting earnings?

A

Commencement Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Commencement Bancorp (CBWA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Commencement Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Commencement Bancorp (CBWA) operate in?

A

Commencement Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.