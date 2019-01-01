QQQ
Clear Blue Technologies International Inc is engaged in the development and sales of smart off-Grid power solutions and management services. Its products include a solar or solar-hybrid controller, a built-in communications network, and Illumience. It derives revenue from the sale of solar power solutions and services.

Clear Blue Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clear Blue Technologies (CBUTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clear Blue Technologies (OTCQB: CBUTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clear Blue Technologies's (CBUTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clear Blue Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Clear Blue Technologies (CBUTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Clear Blue Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Clear Blue Technologies (CBUTF)?

A

The stock price for Clear Blue Technologies (OTCQB: CBUTF) is $0.18464 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:41:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Clear Blue Technologies (CBUTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clear Blue Technologies.

Q

When is Clear Blue Technologies (OTCQB:CBUTF) reporting earnings?

A

Clear Blue Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Clear Blue Technologies (CBUTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clear Blue Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Clear Blue Technologies (CBUTF) operate in?

A

Clear Blue Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.