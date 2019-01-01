|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bay Community Bancorp (OTCPK: CBOBA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bay Community Bancorp.
There is no analysis for Bay Community Bancorp
The stock price for Bay Community Bancorp (OTCPK: CBOBA) is $7.75 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:39:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Bay Community Bancorp.
Bay Community Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Bay Community Bancorp.
Bay Community Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.