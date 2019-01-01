QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Bay Community Bancorp is a community banking institution headquartered in Oakland. It provides a range of loans such as business loans, property loans, construction loans, personal loans and other deposit products. Further, it offers business banking, personal banking, non-profit banking and merchant banking services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bay Community Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bay Community Bancorp (CBOBA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bay Community Bancorp (OTCPK: CBOBA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bay Community Bancorp's (CBOBA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bay Community Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Bay Community Bancorp (CBOBA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bay Community Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Bay Community Bancorp (CBOBA)?

A

The stock price for Bay Community Bancorp (OTCPK: CBOBA) is $7.75 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:39:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bay Community Bancorp (CBOBA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bay Community Bancorp.

Q

When is Bay Community Bancorp (OTCPK:CBOBA) reporting earnings?

A

Bay Community Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bay Community Bancorp (CBOBA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bay Community Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Bay Community Bancorp (CBOBA) operate in?

A

Bay Community Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.