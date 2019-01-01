QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.3K
Div / Yield
0.01/4.25%
52 Wk
0.29 - 0.42
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
22.02
Open
-
P/E
5.16
Shares
4.6B
Outstanding
China BlueChemical Ltd engaged in the development, production, and sales of mineral fertilizers and chemical products. The firm's segments are urea, methanol, phosphorus and compound fertilizer, and others. The urea segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of urea. It generates maximum revenue from the Urea segment. Geographically, it derives the majority of revenue from PRC.

China BlueChemical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China BlueChemical (CBLUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China BlueChemical (OTCPK: CBLUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China BlueChemical's (CBLUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China BlueChemical.

Q

What is the target price for China BlueChemical (CBLUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China BlueChemical

Q

Current Stock Price for China BlueChemical (CBLUF)?

A

The stock price for China BlueChemical (OTCPK: CBLUF) is $0.2929 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:03:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China BlueChemical (CBLUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China BlueChemical.

Q

When is China BlueChemical (OTCPK:CBLUF) reporting earnings?

A

China BlueChemical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China BlueChemical (CBLUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China BlueChemical.

Q

What sector and industry does China BlueChemical (CBLUF) operate in?

A

China BlueChemical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.