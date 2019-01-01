Mersen SA operates in electrical specialties and advanced materials and offers manufacturers worldwide innovative solutions that enhance the performance. The business activity of the group is functioned through Advanced Materials segment and Electrical Power segment. The Advanced Materials segment brings the businesses related to carbon materials - graphite specialties for high-temperature applications, anti-corrosion equipment designed primarily for chemicals and power transmission technologies, whereas the Electrical Power segment brings the businesses related to the electrical market - power management solutions and electrical protection and control. Geographically, it holds business presence across the region of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Africa and South America.