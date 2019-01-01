QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.84 - 8.25
Mkt Cap
756.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
103.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Mersen SA operates in electrical specialties and advanced materials and offers manufacturers worldwide innovative solutions that enhance the performance. The business activity of the group is functioned through Advanced Materials segment and Electrical Power segment. The Advanced Materials segment brings the businesses related to carbon materials - graphite specialties for high-temperature applications, anti-corrosion equipment designed primarily for chemicals and power transmission technologies, whereas the Electrical Power segment brings the businesses related to the electrical market - power management solutions and electrical protection and control. Geographically, it holds business presence across the region of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Africa and South America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mersen Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Mersen (CBLNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mersen (OTCPK: CBLNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mersen's (CBLNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mersen.

Q

What is the target price for Mersen (CBLNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mersen

Q

Current Stock Price for Mersen (CBLNY)?

A

The stock price for Mersen (OTCPK: CBLNY) is $7.28 last updated Fri Oct 29 2021 14:24:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mersen (CBLNY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 29, 2011.

Q

When is Mersen (OTCPK:CBLNY) reporting earnings?

A

Mersen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mersen (CBLNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mersen.

Q

What sector and industry does Mersen (CBLNY) operate in?

A

Mersen is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.