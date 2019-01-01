Christopher & Banks Corp is a national specialty retailer. The company through its wholly owned subsidiaries operates retail stores selling women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company operates in Retail Operations which includes the operation of its retail stores, outlet stores, online and mobile. The company offers its customers an assortment of clothing for everyday needs. Its merchandise assortments include designs of women's apparel, generally consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/activewear, and sleepwear in missy, petite and women sizes. It also offers a selection of jewelry and accessories.