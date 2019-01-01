QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/40.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
11.6K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.29
Shares
38.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Specialty Retail
Christopher & Banks Corp is a national specialty retailer. The company through its wholly owned subsidiaries operates retail stores selling women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company operates in Retail Operations which includes the operation of its retail stores, outlet stores, online and mobile. The company offers its customers an assortment of clothing for everyday needs. Its merchandise assortments include designs of women's apparel, generally consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/activewear, and sleepwear in missy, petite and women sizes. It also offers a selection of jewelry and accessories.

Analyst Ratings

Christopher & Banks Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Christopher & Banks (CBKCQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Christopher & Banks (OTCEM: CBKCQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Christopher & Banks's (CBKCQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Christopher & Banks.

Q

What is the target price for Christopher & Banks (CBKCQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Christopher & Banks

Q

Current Stock Price for Christopher & Banks (CBKCQ)?

A

The stock price for Christopher & Banks (OTCEM: CBKCQ) is $0.0003 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 18:57:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Christopher & Banks (CBKCQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Christopher & Banks.

Q

When is Christopher & Banks (OTCEM:CBKCQ) reporting earnings?

A

Christopher & Banks does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Christopher & Banks (CBKCQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Christopher & Banks.

Q

What sector and industry does Christopher & Banks (CBKCQ) operate in?

A

Christopher & Banks is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.