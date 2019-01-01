ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
THC Farmaceuticals
(OTCPK:CBDG)
0.082
00
At close: May 26
0.185
0.103[125.61%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT

THC Farmaceuticals (OTC:CBDG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

THC Farmaceuticals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$2.5K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of THC Farmaceuticals using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

THC Farmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is THC Farmaceuticals (OTCPK:CBDG) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for THC Farmaceuticals

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for THC Farmaceuticals (OTCPK:CBDG)?
A

There are no earnings for THC Farmaceuticals

Q
What were THC Farmaceuticals’s (OTCPK:CBDG) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for THC Farmaceuticals

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.