ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Central Bancompany
(OTCPK:CBCYB)
610.00
00
At close: May 25
575.00
-35.00[-5.74%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT

Central Bancompany (OTC:CBCYB), Dividends

Central Bancompany issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Central Bancompany generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 3, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Central Bancompany Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Central Bancompany (CBCYB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Central Bancompany.

Q
What date did I need to own Central Bancompany (CBCYB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Central Bancompany (CBCYB). The last dividend payout was on December 1, 2008 and was $7.10

Q
How much per share is the next Central Bancompany (CBCYB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Central Bancompany (CBCYB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $7.10 on December 1, 2008

Q
What is the dividend yield for Central Bancompany (OTCPK:CBCYB)?
A

The most current yield for Central Bancompany (CBCYB) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 1, 2008

Browse dividends on all stocks.