Central Bancompany (OTC:CBCYB), Dividends

Central Bancompany issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Central Bancompany generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Central Bancompany.
There are no upcoming dividends for Central Bancompany (CBCYB). The last dividend payout was on December 1, 2008 and was $7.10
There are no upcoming dividends for Central Bancompany (CBCYB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $7.10 on December 1, 2008
The most current yield for Central Bancompany (CBCYB) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 1, 2008
Browse dividends on all stocks.