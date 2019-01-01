QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Central Bancompany is a bank holding company provides community banking products and services for individuals, businesses, corporates, governments and others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Central Bancompany Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Central Bancompany (CBCYB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Central Bancompany (OTCPK: CBCYB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Central Bancompany's (CBCYB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Central Bancompany.

Q

What is the target price for Central Bancompany (CBCYB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Central Bancompany

Q

Current Stock Price for Central Bancompany (CBCYB)?

A

The stock price for Central Bancompany (OTCPK: CBCYB) is $649 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:48:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Central Bancompany (CBCYB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2008 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Central Bancompany (OTCPK:CBCYB) reporting earnings?

A

Central Bancompany does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Central Bancompany (CBCYB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Central Bancompany.

Q

What sector and industry does Central Bancompany (CBCYB) operate in?

A

Central Bancompany is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.