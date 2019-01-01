QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.8K
Div / Yield
0.26/1.86%
52 Wk
8.12 - 14.38
Mkt Cap
145.5M
Payout Ratio
4.96
Open
-
P/E
6.32
EPS
0.77
Shares
10.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CBB Bancorp Inc is a banking service provider. It offers checking, installment, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts, credit, term loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, and debit and credit cards. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interest income.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CBB Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CBB Bancorp (CBBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CBB Bancorp (OTCQX: CBBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CBB Bancorp's (CBBI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CBB Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for CBB Bancorp (CBBI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CBB Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for CBB Bancorp (CBBI)?

A

The stock price for CBB Bancorp (OTCQX: CBBI) is $14.15 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:55:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CBB Bancorp (CBBI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CBB Bancorp.

Q

When is CBB Bancorp (OTCQX:CBBI) reporting earnings?

A

CBB Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CBB Bancorp (CBBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CBB Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does CBB Bancorp (CBBI) operate in?

A

CBB Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.