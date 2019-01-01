Cauldron Energy Ltd is an Australia-based exploration company. The company operates through the Yanrey Uranium project located in the south of Onslow in the northwest of Western Australia; the Rio Colorado Project is located in the Tinogasta region of the Catamarca, Argentina; and the Blackwood goldfield project in Victoria; Bennet Well Uranium Deposit; Cauldron River Sands Project. It has two geographical segments which include Australia and Argentina.