There is no Press for this Ticker
Giyani Metals Corp is a Canadian battery metals company. Through its subsidiary in Botswana, the company is engaged in the advancement of its manganese prospects within the Kanye Basin in south eastern Botswana, Africa. Its Kanye Basin Prospects include the K.Hill Project, as well as Otse and Lobatse. It is engaged in the business segments of the exploration, evaluation and development of manganese and precious metal mining projects located in Botswana and South Africa.

Giyani Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Giyani Metals (CATPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Giyani Metals (OTCPK: CATPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Giyani Metals's (CATPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Giyani Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Giyani Metals (CATPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Giyani Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Giyani Metals (CATPF)?

A

The stock price for Giyani Metals (OTCPK: CATPF) is $0.27 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:04:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Giyani Metals (CATPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Giyani Metals.

Q

When is Giyani Metals (OTCPK:CATPF) reporting earnings?

A

Giyani Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Giyani Metals (CATPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Giyani Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Giyani Metals (CATPF) operate in?

A

Giyani Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.