Giyani Metals Corp is a Canadian battery metals company. Through its subsidiary in Botswana, the company is engaged in the advancement of its manganese prospects within the Kanye Basin in south eastern Botswana, Africa. Its Kanye Basin Prospects include the K.Hill Project, as well as Otse and Lobatse. It is engaged in the business segments of the exploration, evaluation and development of manganese and precious metal mining projects located in Botswana and South Africa.