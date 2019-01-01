QQQ
Dec 6, 2021
Cabo Verde Capital Inc is a service-based company specializing in real estate, hospitality, and casino development.

Cabo Verde Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cabo Verde Capital (CAPV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cabo Verde Capital (OTCPK: CAPV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cabo Verde Capital's (CAPV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cabo Verde Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Cabo Verde Capital (CAPV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cabo Verde Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Cabo Verde Capital (CAPV)?

A

The stock price for Cabo Verde Capital (OTCPK: CAPV) is $0.1388

Q

Does Cabo Verde Capital (CAPV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cabo Verde Capital.

Q

When is Cabo Verde Capital (OTCPK:CAPV) reporting earnings?

A

Cabo Verde Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cabo Verde Capital (CAPV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cabo Verde Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Cabo Verde Capital (CAPV) operate in?

A

Cabo Verde Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.