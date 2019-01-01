ñol

CrossAmerica Partners
(NYSE:CAPL)
22.11
-0.07[-0.32%]
At close: May 27
20.74
-1.3700[-6.20%]
After Hours: 8:11AM EDT
Day High/Low22 - 22.42
52 Week High/Low17.27 - 23.29
Open / Close22.15 / 22.15
Float / Outstanding18.2M / 37.9M
Vol / Avg.41.4K / 47.5K
Mkt Cap838.3M
P/E27.69
50d Avg. Price21.22
Div / Yield2.1/9.48%
Payout Ratio262.5
EPS0.13
Total Float18.2M

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

CrossAmerica Partners reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 9

EPS

$0.130

Quarterly Revenue

$1.1B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.1B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of CrossAmerica Partners using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

CrossAmerica Partners Questions & Answers

Q
When is CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) reporting earnings?
A

CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.10.

Q
What were CrossAmerica Partners’s (NYSE:CAPL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $528.8M, which missed the estimate of $601.4M.

