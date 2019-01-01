CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.130
Quarterly Revenue
$1.1B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.1B
Earnings History
CrossAmerica Partners Questions & Answers
When is CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) reporting earnings?
CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)?
The Actual EPS was $0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.10.
What were CrossAmerica Partners’s (NYSE:CAPL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $528.8M, which missed the estimate of $601.4M.
