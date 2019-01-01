FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the production and distribution of new energy electric vehicles and their core components. The group is principally engaged in research and development, production and sale of lithium-ion batteries and related products. In addition, it is also engaged in vehicle design, manufacture and sale of electric vehicles, leasing of electric vehicles. The company derives the majority of its revenue from selling lithium-ion batteries in China.