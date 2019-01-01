QQQ
FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the production and distribution of new energy electric vehicles and their core components. The group is principally engaged in research and development, production and sale of lithium-ion batteries and related products. In addition, it is also engaged in vehicle design, manufacture and sale of electric vehicles, leasing of electric vehicles. The company derives the majority of its revenue from selling lithium-ion batteries in China.

FDG Electric Vehicles Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FDG Electric Vehicles (CAOHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FDG Electric Vehicles (OTCEM: CAOHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FDG Electric Vehicles's (CAOHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FDG Electric Vehicles.

Q

What is the target price for FDG Electric Vehicles (CAOHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FDG Electric Vehicles

Q

Current Stock Price for FDG Electric Vehicles (CAOHF)?

A

The stock price for FDG Electric Vehicles (OTCEM: CAOHF) is $0.12 last updated Fri Oct 29 2021 13:36:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FDG Electric Vehicles (CAOHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FDG Electric Vehicles.

Q

When is FDG Electric Vehicles (OTCEM:CAOHF) reporting earnings?

A

FDG Electric Vehicles does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FDG Electric Vehicles (CAOHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FDG Electric Vehicles.

Q

What sector and industry does FDG Electric Vehicles (CAOHF) operate in?

A

FDG Electric Vehicles is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.