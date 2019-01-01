QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.22
Mkt Cap
12.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
173.3M
Outstanding
Camino Minerals Corp is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company projects include the Los Chapitos Project, Maria Cecilia and Plata Dorada Project in Peru.

Camino Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Camino Minerals (CAMZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Camino Minerals (OTCPK: CAMZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Camino Minerals's (CAMZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Camino Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Camino Minerals (CAMZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Camino Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Camino Minerals (CAMZF)?

A

The stock price for Camino Minerals (OTCPK: CAMZF) is $0.074 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:36:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Camino Minerals (CAMZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Camino Minerals.

Q

When is Camino Minerals (OTCPK:CAMZF) reporting earnings?

A

Camino Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Camino Minerals (CAMZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Camino Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Camino Minerals (CAMZF) operate in?

A

Camino Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.