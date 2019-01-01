QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
707.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
54.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Camurus AB is a research and development focused pharmaceutical company. It develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of serious and chronic diseases such as opioid addiction, pain, cancer, and endocrine diseases. The company's product pipeline includes CAM2038, CAM2029, CAM2032 and others. The company's geographical segments include Europe (of which Sweden), the United States, Japan, Australia, and Other geographical areas.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Camurus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Camurus (CAMRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Camurus (OTCGM: CAMRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Camurus's (CAMRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Camurus.

Q

What is the target price for Camurus (CAMRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Camurus

Q

Current Stock Price for Camurus (CAMRF)?

A

The stock price for Camurus (OTCGM: CAMRF) is $12.9 last updated Wed May 13 2020 19:20:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Camurus (CAMRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Camurus.

Q

When is Camurus (OTCGM:CAMRF) reporting earnings?

A

Camurus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Camurus (CAMRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Camurus.

Q

What sector and industry does Camurus (CAMRF) operate in?

A

Camurus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.