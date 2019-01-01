Chia Tai Enterprises International Ltd engaged in the manufacture and sale of chlortetracycline (CTC) products. The company's operating segment includes Biochemical operations and Industrial operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Biochemical operations segment, which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of chlortetracycline and other related products. The Industrial segment is into trading of machinery and the manufacture and sale of automotive parts through the group's joint venture and associate. Its geographical segments are Mainland China, Asia Pacific (excluding mainland China), Americas, Europe, and Others.