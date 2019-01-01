QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
42.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
240.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Chia Tai Enterprises International Ltd engaged in the manufacture and sale of chlortetracycline (CTC) products. The company's operating segment includes Biochemical operations and Industrial operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Biochemical operations segment, which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of chlortetracycline and other related products. The Industrial segment is into trading of machinery and the manufacture and sale of automotive parts through the group's joint venture and associate. Its geographical segments are Mainland China, Asia Pacific (excluding mainland China), Americas, Europe, and Others.

Chia Tai Enterprises Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chia Tai Enterprises Intl (CAIHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chia Tai Enterprises Intl (OTCEM: CAIHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chia Tai Enterprises Intl's (CAIHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chia Tai Enterprises Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Chia Tai Enterprises Intl (CAIHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chia Tai Enterprises Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Chia Tai Enterprises Intl (CAIHF)?

A

The stock price for Chia Tai Enterprises Intl (OTCEM: CAIHF) is $0.175 last updated Thu Oct 14 2021 18:02:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chia Tai Enterprises Intl (CAIHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chia Tai Enterprises Intl.

Q

When is Chia Tai Enterprises Intl (OTCEM:CAIHF) reporting earnings?

A

Chia Tai Enterprises Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chia Tai Enterprises Intl (CAIHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chia Tai Enterprises Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Chia Tai Enterprises Intl (CAIHF) operate in?

A

Chia Tai Enterprises Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.