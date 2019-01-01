QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
California International Bank NA is a minority-owned community bank serving the financial needs of the Vietnamese business community in Southern California. The company products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises personal loans, business real estate loans, business term loans, and business line of credit.

Analyst Ratings

California Intl Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy California Intl Bank (CAIB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of California Intl Bank (OTCPK: CAIB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are California Intl Bank's (CAIB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for California Intl Bank.

Q

What is the target price for California Intl Bank (CAIB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for California Intl Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for California Intl Bank (CAIB)?

A

The stock price for California Intl Bank (OTCPK: CAIB) is $0.08 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 15:01:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does California Intl Bank (CAIB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for California Intl Bank.

Q

When is California Intl Bank (OTCPK:CAIB) reporting earnings?

A

California Intl Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is California Intl Bank (CAIB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for California Intl Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does California Intl Bank (CAIB) operate in?

A

California Intl Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.