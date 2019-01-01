Castle Group Inc operates in the hotel and resort management industry. It offers a range of accommodations at various price points from exclusive private villas, full-service all-suites hotels, oceanfront resort condominiums, to modestly priced hotels with hundreds of guest rooms. It has a diverse portfolio of properties located in desired island resort destinations throughout the Pacific Region providing several types of services to property owners including, hotel and resort management and operations; reservations staffing and operations; sales and marketing. Primary revenue is generated from two sources that are rental of hotel rooms and condominium accommodations along with food and beverage sales at the properties managed and; fees paid for services it provides to property owners.