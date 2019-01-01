|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Castle Group (OTCEM: CAGU) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Castle Group.
There is no analysis for Castle Group
The stock price for Castle Group (OTCEM: CAGU) is $0.1399 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 15:01:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Castle Group.
Castle Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Castle Group.
Castle Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.