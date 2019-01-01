QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Castle Group Inc operates in the hotel and resort management industry. It offers a range of accommodations at various price points from exclusive private villas, full-service all-suites hotels, oceanfront resort condominiums, to modestly priced hotels with hundreds of guest rooms. It has a diverse portfolio of properties located in desired island resort destinations throughout the Pacific Region providing several types of services to property owners including, hotel and resort management and operations; reservations staffing and operations; sales and marketing. Primary revenue is generated from two sources that are rental of hotel rooms and condominium accommodations along with food and beverage sales at the properties managed and; fees paid for services it provides to property owners.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Castle Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Castle Group (CAGU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Castle Group (OTCEM: CAGU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Castle Group's (CAGU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Castle Group.

Q

What is the target price for Castle Group (CAGU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Castle Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Castle Group (CAGU)?

A

The stock price for Castle Group (OTCEM: CAGU) is $0.1399 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 15:01:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Castle Group (CAGU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Castle Group.

Q

When is Castle Group (OTCEM:CAGU) reporting earnings?

A

Castle Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Castle Group (CAGU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Castle Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Castle Group (CAGU) operate in?

A

Castle Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.