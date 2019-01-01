|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of California Grapes Intl (OTCEM: CAGR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for California Grapes Intl.
There is no analysis for California Grapes Intl
The stock price for California Grapes Intl (OTCEM: CAGR) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 16:39:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for California Grapes Intl.
California Grapes Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for California Grapes Intl.
California Grapes Intl is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.