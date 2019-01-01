QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
California Grapes International Inc is a full service export sales, marketing, promotions, education and distribution company for California wines internationally.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

California Grapes Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy California Grapes Intl (CAGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of California Grapes Intl (OTCEM: CAGR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are California Grapes Intl's (CAGR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for California Grapes Intl.

Q

What is the target price for California Grapes Intl (CAGR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for California Grapes Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for California Grapes Intl (CAGR)?

A

The stock price for California Grapes Intl (OTCEM: CAGR) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 16:39:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does California Grapes Intl (CAGR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for California Grapes Intl.

Q

When is California Grapes Intl (OTCEM:CAGR) reporting earnings?

A

California Grapes Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is California Grapes Intl (CAGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for California Grapes Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does California Grapes Intl (CAGR) operate in?

A

California Grapes Intl is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.