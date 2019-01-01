QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
4.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
47.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Canaf Investments Inc is a Canadian company that owns and operates a coal processing plant in South Africa that processes coal and coal products into calcine, a coke substitute with high carbon content. The company, through its subsidiaries, produces calcined anthracite used in the manufacturing process of steel and manganese. The company operates in two reportable segments are Canada and South Africa, out of which the majority of revenue comes from South-Africa.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Canaf Investments Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canaf Investments (CAFZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canaf Investments (OTCPK: CAFZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canaf Investments's (CAFZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canaf Investments.

Q

What is the target price for Canaf Investments (CAFZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canaf Investments

Q

Current Stock Price for Canaf Investments (CAFZF)?

A

The stock price for Canaf Investments (OTCPK: CAFZF) is $0.09215 last updated Mon Jul 26 2021 15:19:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canaf Investments (CAFZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canaf Investments.

Q

When is Canaf Investments (OTCPK:CAFZF) reporting earnings?

A

Canaf Investments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canaf Investments (CAFZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canaf Investments.

Q

What sector and industry does Canaf Investments (CAFZF) operate in?

A

Canaf Investments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.