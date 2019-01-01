|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Canaf Investments (OTCPK: CAFZF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Canaf Investments.
There is no analysis for Canaf Investments
The stock price for Canaf Investments (OTCPK: CAFZF) is $0.09215 last updated Mon Jul 26 2021 15:19:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Canaf Investments.
Canaf Investments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Canaf Investments.
Canaf Investments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.