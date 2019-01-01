QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.5 - 4.12
Mkt Cap
485M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
138.6M
Outstanding
Cadeler AS provides marine and engineering operations to the offshore wind industry. It operates two efficient Windfarm Installation Vessels, Pacific Orca and Pacific Osprey. In addition to offshore wind farm installation, these vessels are very well suited for a wide range of maintenance, construction and decommissioning tasks.

Cadeler Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cadeler (CADLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cadeler (OTCPK: CADLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cadeler's (CADLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cadeler.

Q

What is the target price for Cadeler (CADLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cadeler

Q

Current Stock Price for Cadeler (CADLF)?

A

The stock price for Cadeler (OTCPK: CADLF) is $3.5 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 15:52:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cadeler (CADLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cadeler.

Q

When is Cadeler (OTCPK:CADLF) reporting earnings?

A

Cadeler does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cadeler (CADLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cadeler.

Q

What sector and industry does Cadeler (CADLF) operate in?

A

Cadeler is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.