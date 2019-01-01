QQQ
Cadillac Ventures Inc is a development-focused exploration company operating in Canada. It is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company owns an interest in Thierry Project located in Northwestern Ontario and Burnt Hill Project.

Cadillac Ventures Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cadillac Ventures (CADIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cadillac Ventures (OTCEM: CADIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cadillac Ventures's (CADIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cadillac Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Cadillac Ventures (CADIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cadillac Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Cadillac Ventures (CADIF)?

A

The stock price for Cadillac Ventures (OTCEM: CADIF) is $0.0459 last updated Fri Oct 01 2021 19:07:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cadillac Ventures (CADIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cadillac Ventures.

Q

When is Cadillac Ventures (OTCEM:CADIF) reporting earnings?

A

Cadillac Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cadillac Ventures (CADIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cadillac Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Cadillac Ventures (CADIF) operate in?

A

Cadillac Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.