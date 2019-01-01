QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
0.31/1.38%
52 Wk
20.61 - 29
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
9.05
Open
-
P/E
7.11
EPS
0
Shares
191M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Buzzi Unicem SpA manufactures and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in two segments by product: cement and concrete/aggregates. The cement segment generates the majority of revenue, sells cement and cement-related products to the construction and building industries. The concrete and aggregates segment sells concrete and aggregates from hundreds of firm-owned concrete batch plants and aggregate quarries. The vast majority of Buzzi Unicem's revenue comes from Europe and North America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Buzzi Unicem Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Buzzi Unicem (BZZUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCPK: BZZUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Buzzi Unicem's (BZZUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Buzzi Unicem.

Q

What is the target price for Buzzi Unicem (BZZUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Buzzi Unicem

Q

Current Stock Price for Buzzi Unicem (BZZUF)?

A

The stock price for Buzzi Unicem (OTCPK: BZZUF) is $22.21 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:46:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Buzzi Unicem (BZZUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Buzzi Unicem.

Q

When is Buzzi Unicem (OTCPK:BZZUF) reporting earnings?

A

Buzzi Unicem does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Buzzi Unicem (BZZUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Buzzi Unicem.

Q

What sector and industry does Buzzi Unicem (BZZUF) operate in?

A

Buzzi Unicem is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.