Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd is a triple-play telecommunications company. The company generates revenue through the provision of mobile, broadband, and data. It operates through four business segments: Bezeq, Pelephone, Bezeq International, and DBS Satellite Services. The Bezeq segment generates revenue from fixed-line communications and contributes the majority of overall company revenue. Pelephone derives revenue from the provision of mobile services. Bezeq International and DBS Satellite Services produce revenue from the provision of Internet services and satellite TV services, respectively. The company owns telecommunications infrastructure, such as fibre networks. It generates the vast majority of its revenue in Israel.