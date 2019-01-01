QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.59 - 8.45
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
12.56
EPS
0.5
Shares
553.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd is a triple-play telecommunications company. The company generates revenue through the provision of mobile, broadband, and data. It operates through four business segments: Bezeq, Pelephone, Bezeq International, and DBS Satellite Services. The Bezeq segment generates revenue from fixed-line communications and contributes the majority of overall company revenue. Pelephone derives revenue from the provision of mobile services. Bezeq International and DBS Satellite Services produce revenue from the provision of Internet services and satellite TV services, respectively. The company owns telecommunications infrastructure, such as fibre networks. It generates the vast majority of its revenue in Israel.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bezeq Israeli Telecom Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bezeq Israeli Telecom (BZQIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bezeq Israeli Telecom (OTCEM: BZQIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bezeq Israeli Telecom's (BZQIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bezeq Israeli Telecom.

Q

What is the target price for Bezeq Israeli Telecom (BZQIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bezeq Israeli Telecom

Q

Current Stock Price for Bezeq Israeli Telecom (BZQIY)?

A

The stock price for Bezeq Israeli Telecom (OTCEM: BZQIY) is $8.2 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:56:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bezeq Israeli Telecom (BZQIY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 25, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is Bezeq Israeli Telecom (OTCEM:BZQIY) reporting earnings?

A

Bezeq Israeli Telecom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bezeq Israeli Telecom (BZQIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bezeq Israeli Telecom.

Q

What sector and industry does Bezeq Israeli Telecom (BZQIY) operate in?

A

Bezeq Israeli Telecom is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.