Banyan Tree Holdings Ltd is a multi-branded hospitality group with a portfolio of hotels, resorts, spas, galleries, golf, and residences centered on five brands (Banyan Tree, Angsana, Cassia, Dhawa, and Laguna). The company operates in three segments: Hotel investments, which includes hotel and restaurant operations; The Property sales segment comprises hotel residences, Laguna property sales, and development project/site sales; and Fee-based segment comprises the management of hotels & resorts, management of the club, spas, private equity funds, sales of merchandise, the provision of architectural & design services, and Other services. Its geographical segments are Singapore, South East Asia, Indian Oceania, Middle East, North-East Asia, and the Rest of the world.