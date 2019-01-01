QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Banyan Tree Holdings Ltd is a multi-branded hospitality group with a portfolio of hotels, resorts, spas, galleries, golf, and residences centered on five brands (Banyan Tree, Angsana, Cassia, Dhawa, and Laguna). The company operates in three segments: Hotel investments, which includes hotel and restaurant operations; The Property sales segment comprises hotel residences, Laguna property sales, and development project/site sales; and Fee-based segment comprises the management of hotels & resorts, management of the club, spas, private equity funds, sales of merchandise, the provision of architectural & design services, and Other services. Its geographical segments are Singapore, South East Asia, Indian Oceania, Middle East, North-East Asia, and the Rest of the world.

Banyan Tree Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Banyan Tree Hldgs (BYNEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Banyan Tree Hldgs (OTCPK: BYNEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Banyan Tree Hldgs's (BYNEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Banyan Tree Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Banyan Tree Hldgs (BYNEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Banyan Tree Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Banyan Tree Hldgs (BYNEF)?

A

The stock price for Banyan Tree Hldgs (OTCPK: BYNEF) is $0.23 last updated Thu Jan 06 2022 14:44:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Banyan Tree Hldgs (BYNEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Banyan Tree Hldgs.

Q

When is Banyan Tree Hldgs (OTCPK:BYNEF) reporting earnings?

A

Banyan Tree Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Banyan Tree Hldgs (BYNEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Banyan Tree Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Banyan Tree Hldgs (BYNEF) operate in?

A

Banyan Tree Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.