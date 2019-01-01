QQQ
BayCurrent Consulting Inc offers comprehensive consulting services in a wide variety of industries. It offers Strategy Business Process Consulting, Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and System Integration. The Strategy Business Process Consulting covers company or business strategy, M&A alliances, digital strategy, turn-around, globalization, innovation, and marketing or sales strategy. The IT Consulting includes IT strategy, governance, organizational improvement, cost optimization, architecture, asset evaluation, talent development, and Request for Proposal (RFP) creation. The System Integration handles system design, development and infrastructure operation and maintenance.

BayCurrent Consulting Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BayCurrent Consulting (BYCRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BayCurrent Consulting (OTCPK: BYCRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BayCurrent Consulting's (BYCRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BayCurrent Consulting.

Q

What is the target price for BayCurrent Consulting (BYCRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BayCurrent Consulting

Q

Current Stock Price for BayCurrent Consulting (BYCRF)?

A

The stock price for BayCurrent Consulting (OTCPK: BYCRF) is $394.12 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 20:45:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BayCurrent Consulting (BYCRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BayCurrent Consulting.

Q

When is BayCurrent Consulting (OTCPK:BYCRF) reporting earnings?

A

BayCurrent Consulting does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BayCurrent Consulting (BYCRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BayCurrent Consulting.

Q

What sector and industry does BayCurrent Consulting (BYCRF) operate in?

A

BayCurrent Consulting is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.