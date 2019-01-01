BayCurrent Consulting Inc offers comprehensive consulting services in a wide variety of industries. It offers Strategy Business Process Consulting, Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and System Integration. The Strategy Business Process Consulting covers company or business strategy, M&A alliances, digital strategy, turn-around, globalization, innovation, and marketing or sales strategy. The IT Consulting includes IT strategy, governance, organizational improvement, cost optimization, architecture, asset evaluation, talent development, and Request for Proposal (RFP) creation. The System Integration handles system design, development and infrastructure operation and maintenance.