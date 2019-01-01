QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/36.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.35
Mkt Cap
66.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
226.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Banyan Gold Corp is a mining company based in Canada. It is mainly engaged in the acquisition, discovery, and development of mineral properties. The company holds an interest in Hyland Gold Project which is located in the Watson Lake Mining District in southeast Yukon, Aurex-McQuesten Gold Project which is located in the Mayo Mining district.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Banyan Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Banyan Gold (BYAGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Banyan Gold (OTCQB: BYAGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Banyan Gold's (BYAGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Banyan Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Banyan Gold (BYAGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Banyan Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Banyan Gold (BYAGF)?

A

The stock price for Banyan Gold (OTCQB: BYAGF) is $0.29425 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:11:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Banyan Gold (BYAGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Banyan Gold.

Q

When is Banyan Gold (OTCQB:BYAGF) reporting earnings?

A

Banyan Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Banyan Gold (BYAGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Banyan Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Banyan Gold (BYAGF) operate in?

A

Banyan Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.