Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
21.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
276.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Australian Silica Quartz Group Ltd formerly, Bauxite Resources Ltd, together with its subsidiaries is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of bauxite mineral deposits in Western Australia. The company holds interests in Darling Range Project, Athena- HD Mining, Dionysus-HD Mining and Ceres-HD Mining. The Group operates in one operating segment and one geographical segment, being Mineral Exploration in Australia.

Australian Silica Quartz Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Australian Silica Quartz (BXRDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Australian Silica Quartz (OTCPK: BXRDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Australian Silica Quartz's (BXRDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Australian Silica Quartz.

Q

What is the target price for Australian Silica Quartz (BXRDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Australian Silica Quartz

Q

Current Stock Price for Australian Silica Quartz (BXRDF)?

A

The stock price for Australian Silica Quartz (OTCPK: BXRDF) is $0.0785 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:04:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Australian Silica Quartz (BXRDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Australian Silica Quartz.

Q

When is Australian Silica Quartz (OTCPK:BXRDF) reporting earnings?

A

Australian Silica Quartz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Australian Silica Quartz (BXRDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Australian Silica Quartz.

Q

What sector and industry does Australian Silica Quartz (BXRDF) operate in?

A

Australian Silica Quartz is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.