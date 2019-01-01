QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
Bexil Corporation is primarily engaged through a wholly owned subsidiary, Bexil Advisers LLC, in investment management. Bexil Advisers is a registered investment adviser and the investment manager to Dividend and Income Fund, a closed end fund.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bexil Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bexil (BXLC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bexil (OTCPK: BXLC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bexil's (BXLC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bexil.

Q

What is the target price for Bexil (BXLC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bexil

Q

Current Stock Price for Bexil (BXLC)?

A

The stock price for Bexil (OTCPK: BXLC) is $25.25 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:39:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bexil (BXLC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2011 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2011.

Q

When is Bexil (OTCPK:BXLC) reporting earnings?

A

Bexil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bexil (BXLC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bexil.

Q

What sector and industry does Bexil (BXLC) operate in?

A

Bexil is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.