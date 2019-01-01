QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/128.6K
Div / Yield
0.41/2.82%
52 Wk
13.11 - 19.27
Mkt Cap
10.5B
Payout Ratio
52.59
Open
-
P/E
20.19
EPS
0
Shares
717.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Brambles is the world's largest pallet pooling operator in terms of geographies served, size of pallet pool, and service centre network. Brambles operates through the CHEP brand and has three segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP Europe, Middle East, and Africa and CHEP Asia-Pacific. Brambles has recently refocused on its core pallet pooling business, having divested its lower-return global returnable crate pooling business in 2019.

Brambles Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brambles (BXBLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brambles (OTCPK: BXBLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brambles's (BXBLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brambles.

Q

What is the target price for Brambles (BXBLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Brambles

Q

Current Stock Price for Brambles (BXBLY)?

A

The stock price for Brambles (OTCPK: BXBLY) is $14.58 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brambles (BXBLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 18, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 10, 2018.

Q

When is Brambles (OTCPK:BXBLY) reporting earnings?

A

Brambles does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Brambles (BXBLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brambles.

Q

What sector and industry does Brambles (BXBLY) operate in?

A

Brambles is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.