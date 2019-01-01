Brambles is the world's largest pallet pooling operator in terms of geographies served, size of pallet pool, and service centre network. Brambles operates through the CHEP brand and has three segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP Europe, Middle East, and Africa and CHEP Asia-Pacific. Brambles has recently refocused on its core pallet pooling business, having divested its lower-return global returnable crate pooling business in 2019.