BorrowMoney.com Inc operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. Its online marketplace provides consumers with access to product offerings from active lenders. It offers products in two categories including mortgage products and non-mortgage products. The mortgage products category includes the purchase and refinances products. Non-mortgage products include credit cards, personal loans, home equity loans, reverse mortgage loans, auto loans, small business loans, student loans, deposit accounts, home improvement referrals and other credit products such as credit repair and debt settlement.