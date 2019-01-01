Breville designs and distributes small kitchen appliances across around 70 countries. The vast majority of revenue is derived from the firm's global product segment, which distributes premium appliances under the Breville brand in Australia, New Zealand, and North America, and the Sage brand in the U.K. and Europe. The company's distribution segment sells products designed and developed by a third party under Breville-owned brands such as Breville or Kambrook, or third-party brands such as Nespresso.