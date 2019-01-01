Bluglass Ltd is an Australia-based semiconductor company. It is engaged in research and product development of compound-semiconductor materials, processes, and equipment to manufacture high-value electronics such as laser diodes, LEDs, and micro LEDs. It is working on achieving its technology and commercial milestones using its patented low-temperature Remote Plasma Chemical Vapour Deposition (RPCVD) technology to manufacture semiconductor materials and produce laser diode, LED, and microLED devices.