Bluglass Ltd is an Australia-based semiconductor company. It is engaged in research and product development of compound-semiconductor materials, processes, and equipment to manufacture high-value electronics such as laser diodes, LEDs, and micro LEDs. It is working on achieving its technology and commercial milestones using its patented low-temperature Remote Plasma Chemical Vapour Deposition (RPCVD) technology to manufacture semiconductor materials and produce laser diode, LED, and microLED devices.

Bluglass Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bluglass (BUGLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bluglass (OTCPK: BUGLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bluglass's (BUGLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bluglass.

Q

What is the target price for Bluglass (BUGLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bluglass

Q

Current Stock Price for Bluglass (BUGLF)?

A

The stock price for Bluglass (OTCPK: BUGLF) is $0.028 last updated Mon Oct 25 2021 15:22:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bluglass (BUGLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bluglass.

Q

When is Bluglass (OTCPK:BUGLF) reporting earnings?

A

Bluglass does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bluglass (BUGLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bluglass.

Q

What sector and industry does Bluglass (BUGLF) operate in?

A

Bluglass is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.