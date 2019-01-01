QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Beverages
Britvic PLC manufactures and sells nonalcoholic beverages, predominantly in Great Britain, France, and Ireland. In Great Britain and Ireland, the company sells PepsiCo brands in addition to its own Britvic brands. Britvic brands include Robinsons, J2O, Tango, and Fruit Shoot. In France, it sells its own brands, including Teisseire, as well as private-label juices and syrups. The company also has a small international business that sells in dozens of countries, including India, the United States, and Brazil, where Britvic bought the Ebba company and now owns the Maguary and Dafruta brands. Roughly 70% of the company's total revenue is from sales in Great Britain. Britvic predominantly distributes its products to supermarkets.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Britvic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Britvic (BTVCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Britvic (OTCQX: BTVCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Britvic's (BTVCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Britvic.

Q

What is the target price for Britvic (BTVCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Britvic

Q

Current Stock Price for Britvic (BTVCY)?

A

The stock price for Britvic (OTCQX: BTVCY) is $23.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:50:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Britvic (BTVCY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2012.

Q

When is Britvic (OTCQX:BTVCY) reporting earnings?

A

Britvic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Britvic (BTVCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Britvic.

Q

What sector and industry does Britvic (BTVCY) operate in?

A

Britvic is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.