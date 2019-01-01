Bathurst Resources Ltd is principally engaged in the exploration, development, and production of coal. The operating business segments of the company are Export, Domestic, and Corporate, with maximum revenue from the export segment. It has three operating mines in the South Island: Canterbury Coal, Stockton, and Takitimu. It also operates Maramarua and Rotowaro in the Waikato region of the North Island. Further, it has two mines the Cascade and Escarpment mines near Westport.