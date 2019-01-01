QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/24.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 0.46
Mkt Cap
48.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
170.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Battery Mineral Resources Corp is a multi-commodity resource company. It holds resource interests including cobalt, lithium, and graphite properties. The company is engaged in the discovery, acquisition and development of battery metals and precious metals mining projects in Canada with additional cobalt, lithium and graphite projects in the United States and South Korea.

Analyst Ratings

Battery Mineral Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Battery Mineral Resources (BTRMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Battery Mineral Resources (OTCQB: BTRMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Battery Mineral Resources's (BTRMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Battery Mineral Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Battery Mineral Resources (BTRMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Battery Mineral Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Battery Mineral Resources (BTRMF)?

A

The stock price for Battery Mineral Resources (OTCQB: BTRMF) is $0.2851 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:23:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Battery Mineral Resources (BTRMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Battery Mineral Resources.

Q

When is Battery Mineral Resources (OTCQB:BTRMF) reporting earnings?

A

Battery Mineral Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Battery Mineral Resources (BTRMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Battery Mineral Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Battery Mineral Resources (BTRMF) operate in?

A

Battery Mineral Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.