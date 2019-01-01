QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
5.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
B2Digital Inc is a full-service live event sports company. B2 Digital creates and develops Minor League champions that will move on to the MMA Major Leagues from the B2FS, B2 Fighting Series. B2 Digital is also developing the Systems and Technologies for Event Management, Digital Ticketing Sales, Digital Video Distribution, Digital Marketing, PPV, Fighter Management, Merchandise Sales, Brand Management and Financial Control Systems.

B2Digital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy B2Digital (BTDG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of B2Digital (OTCPK: BTDG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are B2Digital's (BTDG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for B2Digital.

Q

What is the target price for B2Digital (BTDG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for B2Digital

Q

Current Stock Price for B2Digital (BTDG)?

A

The stock price for B2Digital (OTCPK: BTDG) is $0.0032 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:52:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does B2Digital (BTDG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for B2Digital.

Q

When is B2Digital (OTCPK:BTDG) reporting earnings?

A

B2Digital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is B2Digital (BTDG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for B2Digital.

Q

What sector and industry does B2Digital (BTDG) operate in?

A

B2Digital is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.